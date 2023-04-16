Bulawayo businesses to capitalise on ZITF

Judith Phiri, Sunday Life Reporter

BUSINESSES in Bulawayo are looking forward to the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which starts next week, as it provides them with platforms and opportunities to grow their enterprises and generate the much-needed income.

This year’s trade showcase is set to be held from 25 to 29 April under the theme “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness”. The 63rd edition of the ZITF will provide engagement platforms for local and international investors, offering interactive opportunities crucial to the national development agenda.

Senegal President, Mr Macky Sall is set to be the guest of honour at this year’s trade showcase. The trade fair has over the years been one of the biggest economic events for the city in particular and the country in general.

During ZITF, Bulawayo witnesses a hive of activity as Government officials, diplomats, international buyers, nationwide exhibitors and captains of industry among others converge on the city for the country’s premier showcase. It provides a platform for Bulawayo companies to rise to the occasion and put themselves on the world map by creating new partnerships and synergies.

In an interview, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland Chapter chairman, Mr Mackenzie Dongo said the trade fair was a major booster for business in the city. “The ZITF is a major booster to the Bulawayo business ecosystem and as business we are quite upbeat about its coming post Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. This is a major boost for our city and country at large given our major economic re-engagement drive,” said Mr Dongo.

He said they have already started witnessing infrastructure development and renovations that include road markings and rehabilitation in the CBD and the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) area.

Mr Dongo said on accommodation and hospitality, players will have a major business boost which has ripple effects on employment creation both permanent and seasonal, while players in the food catering, transport, telecommunications, branding, leisure and recreational centres prepare for an increase in business activities.

“We are encouraging all business players to attend the business days be it small to medium or large organisations so as to establish strategic business ties with local, regional and international businesses partners. They need to capitalise on the trade showcase and also showcase local capabilities.”

Economic commentator and businessman Mr Morris Mpala said the trade showcase was an opportunity for all the local industries in different sectors to promote and get strategic partners for their businesses.

“This has always been the time to showcase what Bulawayo has and the country as a whole, while creating a market for various goods and services that will be on offer. ZITF also creates a networking platform for all the various sector actors so that they can understand how other players in the sector around the world are doing it.”

With major hotels and lodges in Bulawayo already fully booked ahead of the ZITF period, the Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has said not only does the premier trade showcase bring the city alive but it also brings big business for their players.

HAZ national committee executive for Bulawayo lodges Mrs Beauty Bhulu who is also the director of Glen Lodge said players in the city had prepared well in advance for ZITF and were ready for it to start.

“Most of our players will be having full occupancy during the ZITF period which then means they will generate revenue at their places. We will also be able to get foreign currency from international visitors that will be booked at our facilities, which in turn does not only boost our operations but the economy of the country as well.”

Mrs Bhulu urged hospitality players to utilise the revenues they will generate during the ZITF period to renovate and upgrade their facilities so that they can match international standards.

In terms of service delivery, she said as a sector they were anticipating that there would be no power cuts, water-shedding and repair of most roads so that they can cater for their guests without any hindrances.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday, the ZITF company chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, said the number of confirmed exhibition space taken was over 48 000 square metres, which translates to 97,2 percent of available exhibition space that has been sold.

The figure compares favourably to the same period last year where uptake was at 43 100 square metres.

The exhibition space that has been sold includes 108 new exhibitors, indicating an 80 percent retention rate among traditional exhibiting organisations while 25 direct exhibits from 21 foreign nations, representing both nation participation and individual companies have confirmed their attendance.