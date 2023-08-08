Bulawayo Chiefs bolster technical team

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Writer

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC are in turmoil and in need of renewal, in as far as pleasing their players and coaching staff, with revelations they have hired another coach to beef up their technical bench.

Barely a month, after luring the technically gifted Joseph Sibindi to replace Lizwe Sweswe, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side, as it has been confirmed, are on a re-structuring drive to strengthen their coaching department in a quest to build a formidable squad, ahead of their weekend Chibuku Super Cup first round tie against Highlanders.

Amakhosi Amahle have roped in ex Manica Diamonds coach Johanisi Nhumwa who was with Zifa Southern Region Division One outfit Jordan Sinnot in a move that however, raises eyebrows, in the state of affairs at the club.

Following investigations by Chronicle Sport, nothing comes short of proclaiming the Twitter Kings still have less desire to pay allowances yet are bent on bringing “close ties” to help seal in the gaps whenever a crisis arises. It is understood, despite the teams’ inability live up to its status on the cash front, they have preferred to restructure their coaching department in a surprise move.

Pressed on the impending Chibuku Super Cup encounter, this publication has it on good record that Nhumwa comes in to make good on the physical training side, which the club’s authorities claim was lacking all along.

Put together, Sibindi won his two opening games in charge. His first was a 2-1 victory over CAPS United and went on to a 3-0 victory away to Triangle. Then Chiefs lost 2-1 to Herentals at Luveve before falling to Manica Diamonds and Ngezi Platinum Stars in their last two encounters.

Sibindi, in his goodness and craft that impressed many, was short of it, as the goings on would reveal.

When contacted for a comment, Sibindi said he was still performing his duties as enshrined in his contract with the team.

“I am still in the team. If there’s anything that has changed it is new to me. We remain a unit and that is it,” said Sibindi.

