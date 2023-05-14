Bulawayo Chiefs make it four wins in a row

Bulawayo Chiefs FC players dance in celebration after a goal by Billy Veremu (25) in their 2-0 victory against Seasham FC at Luveve Stadium yesterday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Innocent Kurira , at Luveve Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Sheasham . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

BULAWAYO Chiefs made light work of the visitors, Sheasham to make it four wins in a row in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league.

They are the first side to archive the feat this season. The hosts took early initiative and were in front with just five minutes of play.

Billy Veremu opened the scoring with a beautiful curler from inside the box. Nkosilathi Ncube provided the assist.

Inform midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe doubled Chiefs lead in the first half stoppage time.

Farau Matare who troubled the visitors defence each time he had the ball was the provider for the second goal, dribbling a couple of defenders inside the box before setting up Msebe for an easy tap in from close range.

The result took their points tally to 15 and into second place behind Manica Diamonds who are top with the same number of points but have a superior goal difference.

Chiefs coach Lizwe Sweswe was pleased to see his side keep their winning momentum.

“This is a good victory. We really wanted this one. The boys are trusting the process. If they keep pushing like this we will get somewhere.

Sometimes getting these consecutive wins is the right motivation for these boys. I think the boys and everyone that l work with are doing a great job,” said Sweswe.

His opposite number John Nyikadzino felt Bulawayo Chiefs showed more hunger and deserved the three points.

“I would like to say congratulations to Bulawayo Chiefs.

They wanted more than us in the first half. They got their chances and utilised them. Our main problem was conceding in the first five minutes of the game,” said Nyikadzino.

Sheasham never really troubled the hosts who controlled the greater part of the game. The visitors only tried to cause problems for Chiefs deep into the second half but it was too late to recover from their sluggish start to the game.

They only got their first real chance after 68 minutes through Tafadzwa Marira who had a shot from close range saved by Khulekani Dube in goal for Chiefs.

From that point on, Sheasham had a number of raids on the Chiefs goal but they all could not bear any fruit.

Chiefs held on the lead though they survived some scary moments particularly from set pieces.

Meanwhile, the Premier Soccer League has directed Gweru based Sheasham to stop using their home ground, Bata stadium, until renovations are completed.

The Gweru side hosted Highlanders last week when the rest of the ground sitting area has not yet been covered with concrete. Only the VIP area has bucket seats.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: Khulekani Dube, Mthokozisi Msebe, William Stima, Malvin Mkolo, Nkosilathi Ncube (Ayanda Ncube 34 mins), Brian Rusinga, Danny Phiri, Mandla Gasela Billy Veremu ( Obriel Chirinda 58 mins), Felix Moyo, Farau Matare (Nixon Gama 75 mins)

Sheasham: Elton Sibanda, Simbarashe Chimanikire, Zivanai, Physiwell Madhazi (Tanaka Madhazi 58 mins), Nigel Mpinduki (Arnold Dirau 58 mins) Tinaye Tsimba, Roy Useni, Andrea Prosper (McDonald Mavuto 58 mins), Thubelihle Jubane (Tafadzwa Marira 31 minutes) Polyester Shoko, Munyaradzi Chirwa

— @innocentskizoe