Bulawayo Chiefs sign Kevin Moyo

Rutendo Nyeve, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo Chiefs have made yet another signing after the unveiling of Zimbabwe senior national team defender Kevin Moyo.

The 29-year-old defender joins Chiefs after spending six months with Zambia Super League side Nkana FC.

He joins his twin brother Elvis who is also with Amakhosi amahle.

Before tracing his footsteps to Zambia, Kevin had been playing for South Africa premiership Club Chippa United having joined in July 2019 from FC Platinum after undergoing trials.

The Moyo twins had won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title twice in a row with FC Platinum who went on to be crowned champions again in 2019 after their departure.

The Country’s biggest spenders in this January transfer window announced the recent addition this Tuesday morning.

“Introducing Kevin Moyo the New Ninja, yes Kevin the twin. Now the opposition will have to apply in order to score,” announced Chiefs.

The new signing adds to the list of the club’s shopping spree this January that saw them bringing in Obriel Chirinda, Obadiah Tarumbwa, Perfect Chikwende, Kevin Madzongwe and Dela Akorli from Ghana.

@nyeve14