Bulawayo Chiefs sign MacClive Phiri

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have signed former Highlanders and national team right back MacClive Phiri.

Chiefs announced today (Monday) that the 29-year old Phiri was now in their books.

“Dear World, We introduce to you: MacClive Phiri,” announced Chiefs.

The player’s last team was Venda Football Academy in South Africa’s GladAfrica Championship where he was offloaded before he headed back home. Phiri, who also played for the now defunct Tsholotsho and Ngezi Platinum Stars locally was linked with a move back to Highlanders but it seems that did not materialise hence he has joined Amakhosi Amahle.

Bosso sold Phiri to the now defunct Bidvest Wits at the beginning of 2020. He however did not spend much time there after the club was sold. He ended up at Sekhukhune United and despite the team getting promoted to the Premier League he was not on their plans and he ended up at the Venda Football Academy.

