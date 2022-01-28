Bulawayo Chiefs sign Madzongwe

28 Jan, 2022
0 Comments
Bulawayo Chiefs sign Madzongwe Kelvin Madzongwe.

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs have made yet another signing, this time around unveiling Zimbabwe senior national team midfielder, Kelvin Madzongwe.

The 32-year-old Madzongwe joins Chiefs after spending three years at FC Platinum. Madzongwe was a member of the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Zimbabwe were knocked out of the tournament in the group stage. The defensive midfielder hogged the limelight after he handled the ball in Zimbabwe’s opening match against Senegal, which resulted in the West Africans being awarded a penalty, which was converted by Liverpool star, Sadio Mane for the Warriors to lose 1-0.

“Signed, sealed and delivered, Kelvin Madzongwe is now a Ninja. Now let the games begin,’’ announced Chiefs on Friday.

Amakhosi Amahle have been one of the busiest local teams during the January transfer window. They have brought in Obriel Chirinda, Obadiah Tarumbwa, Perfect Chikwende and Dela Akorli from Ghana.

Madzongwe is one of the high-profile players to leave FC Platinum. Others who have departed from Pure Platinum Play are Rodwell Chinyengetere, Rahman Kutsanzira, Stanley Ngala, Silas Songani, Ralph Kawondera. Goalkeeper Petros Mhari is also seeking a new home after his contract expired at FC Platinum. [email protected]_29

 

 

