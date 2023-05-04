Bulawayo Chiefs’ women side folds

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

SOUTHERN Region Women Soccer League 2022 League champions Bulawayo Chiefs, popularly known as Amakhosikazi, have folded up and will not be participating in the national league that kicked off two weeks ago.

The team, which was known for its flamboyance during their league games where they would be provided with mouth-watering meals, finished the season unbeaten and were set to play in the national league this year.

Bulawayo Chiefs public relations officer and spokesperson, Javas Sibanda confirmed that Amakhosikazi won’t be playing in the national league due to financial constraints and the club’s objectives.

He denied that the team has folded.

“No Amakhosikazi didn’t fold, they will be back in the spotlight soon. Amakhosikazi are currently inactive temporarily and it is a strategic decision on the part of the club, the ladies’ team will soon be back at the best opportune time and at the best suitable level/ Division,” said Sibanda.

Sources within the club, however, said Amakhosikazi have folded with the players being informed to look for clubs of their choice.

Sibanda also confirmed that players were cleared to join clubs of their choice.

“We gave blessings to those that had opportunities to move for the betterment of their careers and others are still around awaiting our resumption of activities,” said Sibanda.

Assistant coach and former Mighty Warriors defender and skipper Nobuhle Majika is reportedly now with Queen Lozikeyi Academy playing in the national Women’s Super League while head coach Evans Netha is clubless.

“I am just home doing nothing, I am no longer coaching any team,” said Netha.

Bulawayo Chiefs were rocked by serious labour unrest issues from their men’s team last season as the club struggled to pay salaries.

