Bulawayo City Council takes action to prevent cholera outbreak amid toilet challenges

Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said it is working to come up with sustainable ways to curb challenges related to public toilets to avoid a cholera outbreak in the city.

The development follows concerns raised by Bulawayo vendors over shortage, poor maintenance, exorbitant toilet fees and lack of modification of public toilets. The challenges have made the vendors to resort to relieving themselves in plastic bags and this will expose the city to a severe cholera outbreak.

According to statics, Zimbabwe has registered at least 18 000 cases of cholera in a week.

Responding to questions from Sunday News, BCC’s Acting Corporate Communications Manager Bongiwe Ngwenya acknowledged that the current stock of public toilets is inadequate.

“The current stock of public toilets is below need and the BCC has plans to add other public toilets. We also encourage business organisations to avail places of public conveniences to the customers to help reduce the shortages,” she said.

Ngwenya also pointed out the need to redesign the public toilets in order for them to be accessible to people with disabilities.

“The current building by laws for public buildings specify that they should be accessible to all including those using assistive devices (people with disabilities). As the council we need to avail toilets that cater for everyone so that no one is excluded from using the toilets,

“It should also be noted that the City has in the past done some repairs to public toilets but they are vandalised as soon as they are reopened,” she said.

Ngwenya said to prevent the cholera outbreak, people must change their behavior of not practicing hygiene as well as desist from selfish behaviors of leaving the toilets unclean after use.

“Cholera spread is largely a behavioral issue. Drinking and eating contaminated water or food, not washing hands before handling food are the main causes of cholera. Keeping public toilets clean is also behavioral and there is need for people to consider the next person who will use the public toilet when using it,” she said.

Ngwenya also called for the City to fight and eradicate cholera by being hygienic and taking good care of their surroundings.

“Cholera has been persistent and continues to claim lives. Let us ensure that we separate human waste from food and drinks as this is key to preventing cholera and other diarrhoeal related diseases. We can eradicate cholera by washing hands before handling food, reporting to nearest health facilities when sick with diarrhea as well as keeping our surroundings clean.”