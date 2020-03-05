Bulawayo City, Talen Vision to conduct clean up, play friendly match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City and Talen Vision, who were involved in a fierce race for the Zifa Southern Region Division One, which was won by the former, have made peace, with the two teams to conduct a clean-up in Bulawayo before they face off in a friendly match on Friday.

With the first Friday of every month declared National Cleanup Day, the two former warring teams will come together to clean up some parts of Bulawayo before they face off in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium outside field.

The coming together of the two teams should ease tensions which saw Talen Vision threaten to derail City’s promotion to the PSL. Accusations from TV were that Amakhosi had used players who were meant to be on suspension for accumulating three yellow cards on their way to winning the Zifa Southern Region Division One title. However, TV have since given up on that fight with their focus now on trying to gain promotion on the pitch and not the boardroom.

Talen Vision president, Khumbulani Nkomo said they never had any problems with Bulawayo City as their issue was with Zifa who they feel did not handle their complaint in a fair manner.

“We have never had any bad blood with Bulawayo City, our issue was with Zifa Southern Region because we are convinced that they didn’t do things the correct way,’’ Nkomo said.

According to Nkomo, Talen Vision are planning to invite Bulawayo City for a clean up in Filabusi on the first Friday of April.

Bulawayo City have so far signed two players from their former rivals, these being Adolf Muganyi and Douglas Sibanda. Veterans, Canaan Nkomo as well as Zephaniah Nkomo have gone the other way as the pair chose not to go up to the PSL with Amakhosi and instead opted to remain in the lower division with Talen Vision.

