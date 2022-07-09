Bulawayo City thump Whawha to pick up fourth win of the season

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City…………. (2) 3

Whawha…………………. (1) 1

BULAWAYO City continued with their resurgence when they overpowered a wasteful Whawha in an action filled Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

It was the fourth win for Amakhosi, the third under coach Farai Tawachera who succeeded Philani “Beefy” Ncube at the beginning of May.

The victory means City have collected all the six points on offer in two matches after they triumphed 1-0 over Manica Diamonds in Mutare last Sunday.

Dalubuhle Dlodlo opened the scoring for Bulawayo City in the fourth minute when he headed in a cross from Genius Mutungamiri from the right.

Shortly afterwards, Jayden Barake rattled the cross bar with Reward Sibanda in goals for City a beaten man. Mutungamiri made it 2-0 to City in the eighth minute when Dlodlo turned provider.

The scorer had all the time in the time in the world to control the ball and place it beyond the reach of Allan Masaya in goals for the visitors.

Calum English-Brown, the much talked about player scored a spectacular goal for Whawha from a free kick taken outside the box.

Two minutes into the second half, Bulawayo City were awarded a penalty after Whawha skipper Roy Useni’s challenge was deemed to be illegal.

Up stepped Melikhaya Ncube to fire past Masaya. Mutungamiri had to be replaced by Itayi Makopa because of the injury. Barake had an opportunity to reduce the arrears for Whawha in the referee’s optional time but with Muza to beat he blasted his effort into the terraces.

Tawachera felt that they maintained the same persistence they displayed against Manica Diamonds.

“We did well first half, the organisation, we just took over from what we did in Mutare, the tenacity going forward, we were there today.

I just asked my guys, you don’t need to go to the second half with these guys on a draw, let’s just hit the net as much as we can and lets go into the box as much as we can and to be honest today we scored good goals, well worked out goals, we were rehearsing them at training,’’ said Tawachera.

Whawha coach, Luke Jukulile decried the wasted opportunities by his players.

“They capitalised on the first opportunities that we lapsed in concentration especially in 10 minutes conceding two goals, that wasn’t according to our game plan hence they get the motivation and they stood on.

We tried our level best, we look at how we also conceded the goals and look at the opportunities that we had to come back and even go up, we missed around eight chances that were clear,’’ Jukulile remarked.

Full results

Yesterday: Herentals 3-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars, Bulawayo City 3-1 Whawha, Cranborne Bullets 1-0 Dynamos, FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29