Bulawayo Council swearing in ceremony set for Wednesday

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City councillors’ swearing in ceremony has been set for tomorrow following the issuance of the greenlight by Government.

Councilors from the City’s 29 wards who were elected during 23 August harmonised elections as well as nine women qouta councilors are also expected to elect a Mayor and his/her deputy on their first sitting.

Bulawayo City Council Public Relations officer confirmed the development saying the ceremony will be held in the council chambers.

“The Swearing in of the recently elected City of Bulawayo Councillors will be held on Wednesday, 6 September 2023 at 09:00 hours in the Council Chamber, City Hall Municipal Building,” said Ms Ngwenya.

Director of Communication in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works Mr Gabriel Masvora said an induction training will be conducted for the elected councilors after the swearing in.

“The Ministry is rolling out the first phase of the induction for training for councillors from 7 September. The induction is expected to be concluded within 14 days. In the meantime, councils can sear in councillors in their respective local authorities in terms of Section 47 and 30 of the Urban Councils Act and the Rural District Councils Acts respectively,” said Mr Masvora.

He said other council will work on the logistics of when they can swear in the councilors but as Government they had given the greenlight.

@nyeve14