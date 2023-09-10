Bulawayo councillors plot to defy Chamisa

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO councillors will tomorrow elect the city’s next Mayor and Deputy Mayor amid revelations that Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Advocate Nelson Chamisa is being pressurised by civic society leaders in the city to impose their choices.

The special council meeting for the election was confirmed by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) corporate communications officer, Miss Bongiwe Ngwenya on Friday.

“The City of Bulawayo will hold a Special Council meeting on Monday, 11 September 2023 at 2.30pm for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Members of the public who wish to follow proceedings will be accommodated at the Small City Hall,” said Miss Ngwenya.

The opposition party has endorsed ward four councillor and former Education Minister, David Coltart for the mayoral post and ward five councillor, Octavius Dumisani Nkomo as his deputy, as per instructions from Advocate Chamisa. However, indications last week were that Advocate Chamisa had changed goal posts regarding the Deputy Mayor position giving councillors the greenlight to elect anyone of their choice.

Ironically both Clr Coltart and Clr Nkomo had lost in the candidate selection process in the run up to the harmonised elections, but they were imposed by Advocate Chamisa despite their loss, party insiders said. It has since emerged that the newly elected councillors were clashing among themselves with some considering going against the party directive to elect Clr Coltart, and instead elect Clr Nkomo as the new Mayor, with the backing of civic society.

Sources said Advocate Chamisa on the other hand has advised councillors that he will inform them of his decision on the next Mayor and deputy at a party caucus that is set for their Bulawayo offices this morning.

“Initially Chamisa had agreed that councillors will elect their own Deputy Mayor but due to mounting pressure from known former and current civic leaders, he is now pushing that Clr Nkomo, who himself is coming from the civic society either takes the mayorship or the deputy position.

“Regarding Clr Coltart there is pressure from other sections of society in Bulawayo that it would not be justified that he be given the mayoral position on a silver platter. So as it stands, Chamisa has told councillors that they will be made aware of his decision tomorrow (today) before the actual elections,” said the party source

Speaking to a local online publication, Clr Nkomo confirmed that he had been approached by the CCC to work with Clr Coltart as his deputy.

“The reason why I was approached and asked to work with Coltart as his deputy is because they believed that I have the capability to do so. We are ready to fight for a noble cause, to fight those who want to drive corruption in a city that means so much to so many people,” he said.

The city’s councillors returned yesterday from a three-day induction workshop in Gweru where it emerged that they have also started allocating themselves committee chairpersonship positions even before council officials allocate them the said committees. According to council standing rules, councillors submit their three preferred committees to council officials. The officials then allocate the committees to the councillors as per qualifications. “So far Clr Mpumelelo Moyo (ward 26) has been seconded to be the chairperson of the financial services committee, Clr Sikhululekile Moyo (ward 17) health, housing and education committee and Clr Alec Ndlovu (ward 25) has been seconded to chair the town planning committee.”

Meanwhile, the city’s former Mayor, Solomon Mguni has called on the councillors to guard against imposition, saying their loyalty should lie with the residents who elected them. He said that it is their right as councillors to elect a Mayor and Deputy Mayor of their choice.

“As we congratulate the newly elected councillors of the City of Bulawayo; we take this opportunity to wish them well in the service of our beloved city. We remind them that their loyalty lies with their ward residents who elected them. Our councillors must hit the ground running and deliver on their promises to the expectant voters who reposed their confidence in them. We reiterate that it is their right as councillors to elect a Mayor and Deputy Mayor of their choice. That is what democracy and the Urban Councils Act dictate. They must be able to enjoy their term of office as councillors; under the leadership of their choice,” said Mr Mguni.

He said the new councillors must not elect a leader just because one has been imposed on themselves.

“It is in the interest of the city to have a leader who is acceptable to all stakeholders. Under current law, the mayoral post is a ceremonial post. Executive powers are derived from council standing committees and council resolutions. The Mayor and his Deputy are just but first among equals. They are not bosses of councillors. Each and every councillor must therefore focus on his or her area of deployment; which is the ward, so that they collectively deliver on the aspirations of our people,” said Mr Mguni.