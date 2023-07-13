Bulawayo development team shines in Harare

Brandon Moyo

THE Bulawayo development cricket team that is taking part in the ongoing Zim Afro T10 talent search trials has produced good results in Harare where matches are taking place.

The youngsters from the City of Kings and Queens have played two matches at Takashinga Cricket Club and have won all of them with the latest game being a nine runs win over Kwekwe yesterday.

They began their journey with a thumping six wickets defeat over Harare South on Wednesday where they comfortably chased down a target of 82 runs in 8,2 overs. After winning the toss and electing to field first, Bulawayo restricted their opponents to 81/6 in 10 overs before going on to finish on 85/4 to open their trials on a high note.

It was a Petros Sithole brilliant spell with the ball that saw the Bulawayo side restrict their opponents to a chaseable total in 10 overs. The young Sithole took three scalps for 10 runs in his two-over spell while the skipper Tawanda Maposa, Tinotenda Maposa and Peter Nyandoro all took one wicket apiece.

Lennox Chando top scored for Harare South with 27 runs off 22 deliveries while Jayden Schadendorf fell for 19 runs off 12 deliveries. In their response, Thamsanqa Nunu was central to Bulawayo’s chase, top scoring with an unbeaten 24 runs off 14 deliveries while Tinotenda Maposa scored 19 runs off just six balls. Tawanda Maposa made 18 runs from 13 deliveries.

After opening their account on a high note, the Bulawayo boys managed to make it a perfect start yesterday with yet another victory. After they were sent in to bat first, Bulawayo was restricted to 95/4 in their 10 overs before their bowlers put up a good performance to leave Kwekwe on 86/6 in 10 overs to make it two out of two.

Opening the batting for Bulawayo, Bright Phiri starred with the bat as he top scored with a brilliantly batted 46 runs off 28 balls while Brandon James remained undefeated with 16 runs having faced 10 balls. Ollard Dzinokuvara took two wickets and conceded eight runs in one over for Kwekwe while Kudakwashe Macheka and Jabulisa Tshuma took one scalp each.

In their defense, Arnold Shara and Prince Kaunda had the best bowling figures for Bulawayo. In his one over, Shara took two wickets and conceded just nine runs while Kaunda, who bowled two overs also took two wickets and conceded 16 runs to help guide their team to a second successive win in the capital. Mgcini Dube finished with figures of 1/8 in his single overs. Clifford Takaedza top scored for Kwekwe with 18 runs off 13 balls.

In other matches that have been played so far, on Wednesday, Kwekwe proved strong for Harare North with a six wickets victory. Harare North won the toss and elected to bat first and finished on 104/1 in their 10 overs before Kwekwe went on to chase down the target with one ball remaining, finishing on 108/4 in 9,5 overs. Alvin Chiradza top scored for Harare with 55 runs off 29 balls while Davis Murwendo took the only wicket that fell for Kwekwe. In Kwekwe’s chase, Mathew Campbell top scored with 27 runs while Harare’s Nkosilathi Nungu finished with figures of 2/16.

Yesterday during a Harare derby between the South side and the North side, the former emerged seven wickets winners. Harare North, batting first was bowled out for just 54 runs in 7,1 overs courtesy of a Marshall Takodza four-fer before Harare South went on to chase down the target in eight overs, finishing on 56/3.

Takodza finished with figures of 4/8 in two overs while Talent Dzikiti had figures of 3/20 in his two overs. Jonathan Campbell top scored for Harare North with 16 runs off nine balls. In Harare South’s chase, Rodney Mupfudza top scored with 29 runs off 15 balls while Owen Muzondo, Ahmad Said and Tatenda Utumbe took one wicket each.

The final round of matches is set for today with Bulawayo facing Harare North while Kwekwe will be up against Harare South. Bulawayo remains as the only team to yet taste defeat and are sitting on top of the log standings with four points. Harare South and Kwekwe have two points each while Harare North have zero.

The ongoing trials are a part of the Afro T10 league’s quest of having five youngsters aged between 18-25 taking part in the inaugural edition of the league. The five chosen youngsters will make it to either one of the five teams in the league and will be an opportunity for them to break onto the big stage. – @brandon_malvin