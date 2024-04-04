Bulawayo develops 10-point plan to maintain cleanliness in city

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has developed a 10-point plan for improving cleanliness in the city this year, with further intentions of engaging a partner to develop a Solid Waste Management master plan.

The city has been found wanting in terms of the unsustainable accumulation of waste. The deplorable state of uncleanliness across the country, particularly in urban areas has been viewed to be a result of local authorities’ ineptitude and negligence in collecting and managing solid waste disposal.

According to the latest council report the local authority’s 10-point plan includes; waste education, reducing vehicle down time, procuring at least five additional refuse compactors, improving stakeholder participation, supervisory staff development training, enhancing enforcement, improving bin coverage in the CBD, increasing frequency of landfill maintenance, introducing smart solutions – mobile solid waste management app and promoting area stewardship.

“The health services department had come up with a short term 10-point plan for improving the cleanliness of the city in 2024 which was presented below. For the medium to long term plans and strategies, the department was intending to engage a partner to develop a Solid Waste Management master plan.

“The Town Clerk (Mr Christopher Dube) explained that Council had sought authority to purchase four refuse compactor in addition to the six compactors. The six refuse compactors would be availed though hiring/outsourcing. The issue of Community Truckers was being concluded,” reads the report.

The local authority further revealed that while the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe was now objecting to the use of Community Truckers in refuse collection, due to resource challenges efforts to engage PRAZ were being done for the Community Trucks to extend their contracts and services in some areas in Cowdray Park.