Bulawayo economic development conference kicks off: Experts discuss city’s economic revival

Sikhulekelani Moyo

[email protected]

THE inaugural Bulawayo Economic Development Conference is now underway at a local hotel, bringing together industry experts, researchers, government officials, and various stakeholders to discuss strategies for the city’s economic development.

Running under the theme, “Promoting Inclusive and Equitable Economic Development,” the event aims to create a platform for exchanging ideas on revitalising Bulawayo’s economy.

In his remarks, Bulawayo mayor, Councillor David Coltart said the conference will help interrogate ways of improving the city’s economy.

He said this will also help to compare Bulawayo with other cities in the region that have come out of a similar situation and transformed their economies.

Clr Coltart gave the example of Singapore, which he said historically had been a tiny economy but had since transformed itself.

“We need to analyse how Singapore transformed to be a vibrant city,” said Clr Coltart.

“One recipe is the availability of water, without water, we can’t attract investment.”

He said it is heartbreaking to note that the city is failing to deliver water to industries regardless of the availability of water in dams.

“We need to change what we have been doing historically, we haven’t anticipated this as a city, we cannot continue to manage the water resources as what we used to do in the past 30 to 40 years,” he said.

“We have plans, we commend the Government for approving the construction of Glassblock dam.”

Cllr Coltart said the second recipe to attract investment is sanity and cleanliness.

He said the city needs to change its priorities and commit itself to sanitation and healthy environment.