Bulawayo fire victims receive donations

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Honourable Judith Ncube handing over some of the donated goods

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

IN a gesture of support and solidarity, the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Hon Judith Ncube handed an assortment of donations to fire victims at the Mhlahlandlela Government Complex in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The donations, which came from the Red Cross and the Danchurch Aid (DCA), were presented to seven families affected by the recent fires in the city.

The donated items include blankets, buckets, rice, grain, soap, and other essential supplies aimed at providing relief to the affected families who have lost their homes and belongings in the devastating fires that occurred in Bulawayo over the past three months.

Minister Ncube expressed her appreciation to both the government and the donors for their generosity in assisting those affected by the fires.

She emphasised the importance of swift reporting during fire incident encouraging victims to promptly inform relevant authorities to ensure timely response and assistance.

“We do not understand what is happening with the constant fire outbreaks in Bulawayo, we are asking whenever these incidents occur, we report swiftly for quick assistant. I’d like to appreciate the government, Red Cross for supplying with blankets as well as the DCA for the buckets. We thank the well-wishers who assisted victims during the time of crisis. We thank the media for always informing us.”

Ms Olwin Manange, the program manager for Danchurch Aid, expressed her pleasure in assisting the affected victims alongside the Red Cross.

“It is a pleasure to assist the affected victims along with the Red Cross. They needed assistance, and we were are pleased to help them recover,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms Sicelo Ndlovu, whose house in Newton West was occupied by tenants during the time of the fire expressed her gratitude towards the donations.

“I really appreciate what the Red Cross and Danchurch Aid has done for us, I have been going through a very difficult time over the last 2 months. At least we now know that there are people out there who understand what we are going through, it is not easy,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu had her house engulfed by fire in July this year when a house worker allegedly left an electrical gadget which started fire in the spare bedroom.

“I have no source of income and I rented the house for me and my family to survive. I have a disability I cannot walk without crashes; therefore, I cannot work. Because of the disability I stay with my mother at Paddonhurst, I have diabetes and I can no longer afford my medication. I have a son who is at university and I can no longer afford his tuition fees. The government has kick started us through this donation, it is my hope that I am able to rebuild the house again.”

Ms Soziso Mlilo, another fire victim who had her house burnt at Pelandaba also expressed her gratitude for the assistance provided.

“I thank the government for the effort made to assist us, it means a lot. We have been really struggling as we lost a lot during the fire.”