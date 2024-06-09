Bulawayo firms shine at ZNCC awards

Mr George Kudya of Star Distributors (third from right) poses for a photo with Minister of Industry and Commerce Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu and members of his team, after scooping the Overall Winner and Businessman of the Year award at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 Matabeleland Annual Business Awards held on Friday night

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO businessman, Mr George Kudya of Star Distributors was the toast of the evening on Friday when he scooped the Overall Winner and Businessman of the Year award at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2024 Matabeleland Annual Business Awards.

The awards were held in Bulawayo on Friday at a local hotel, running under the theme: “Unlocking New Frontiers for Sustainable Industrialisation and Climate-Smart Business Growth”. More than 43 companies and 21 businesspersons from the Matabeleland region scooped prizes at the annual regional awards ceremony.

The awards were meant to honour businesses and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the economy in 2023. There were prizes for the 23 different categories and winners walked away with certificates and shields.

Mr Kudya’s win signalled a triumphant period for the businessman from Star Distributors, a wholesale (bulk) supplier and distributor of bakery requisites, takeaway requisites, consumables, stationery and packaging solutions for butchery and food retailers.

He is also a successful farmer cultivating over 100 hectares of land on various sites in Umguza District, Matabeleland North Province. He specialises in potatoes and tomatoes among other horticultural produce.

Speaking after receiving the awards, Mr Kudya could not hold back his excitement, stating that as a business everything they do, they do with the community in mind.

“I am extremely happy about the farming venture that we have done. The businesses that we have are also positively contributing to the communities that we are operating in. I believe we will be able to turn Matabeleland green.

“I would especially like to thank ZNCC for the recognition as this is a testament to the hard work that we have put in as a company,” he said.

The Businesswoman of the Year award went to Ms Saliwe Tlou of Toppick Investment. Hafiz Muhammad Naeem of Evergold scooped the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Mr Pathisa Nyathi, Gigas Stores and Fawcett Security were all awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award each.

Mr Ntuseng Moyo of Injanji Investments walked away the winner for the Rural Businessperson of the Year, while Ms Fortune Gonah of Freda Mine scooped Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

Ms Gonah of Freda Mine said the success of the mine was through collaboration as a family. “I would like to thank my mother and father who are here with me, as well as my brother who is trotting around the world. He has also been a key player in the expansion of the mine.

“We are working on several projects at the mine and increasing our production from 100 tonnes per day, while we also give back to the surrounding community,” she said.

The Media Personality of the Year went to Ezra Sibanda, with Ms Tayesa Banda of EcoBank walking away with the Manager of the Year award. The Investor of the Year went to Baker’s Inn and Modern Homes was named Best Emerging Business of the Year.

Other accolades included SDG Award, MOSH; Innovation of the Year Award, Thathokuhle Farm; MSME of the Year, Evergold; Public Enterprise of the Year, Bulawayo City Council (BCC); Best Financial Institution Supporting SMEs, EcoBank Zimbabwe; Tertiary Institution of the Year, Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM); Best Customer Service Centred Organisation, Kingdom Blue Funeral Services; Exporter of the Year — Agriculture, Nottingham Estates; Exporter of the Year – Mining, Dinson Colliery; Exporter of the Year — Manufacturing — Kango; Exporter of the Year- Nonconsumptive Tourism, Halaam Enterprises t/a Wild Horizons; Exporter of the Year — Consumptive Tourism, Mazunga Safaris.