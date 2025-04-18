Bulawayo gears up for 45th Independence Day celebrations

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

IT’S a drizzling morning in Bulawayo with overcast clouds as the City prepares to celebrate the country’s 45th independence, which also coincides with the start of the Easter weekend.

On this day, 2025 years ago, Jesus Christ shed blood as he was crucified to cleanse the world of its sins and bring peace.

For Zimbabwe, its sons and daughters took up arms to fight the brutal colonial regime and during the armed conflict, blood was shed, lives were lost, as brave sons and daughters of the soil were eager to cleanse the country of the evil leadership, bring peace by allowing the majority black to rule themselves.

It was a bloody and brutal war, but 45 years ago, the Union Jack was lowered at a packed Rufaro Stadium, giving birth to a new and free country called Zimbabwe.

The Bulawayo provincial Independence celebrations are set for the sentimental White City Stadium, a stone’s throw away from Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo’s Pelandaba House.

The day’s programme was initially set to kick off with a procession led by Drum Majorettes from D Square near Mpopoma High School along Nketa Drive to the main venue, but weather conditions may have forced organizers to cancel the procession.

Weather reports indicate that the day will be for the better part be overcast with 20 percent chance of intermittent showers.