Bulawayo girls, Chapepa, George lose in doubles final at Growthpoint KZN Super 8 junior tennis tournament

05 Oct, 2021 - 18:10 0 Views
Kuzivaishe Chapepa, Emmly George with the winners

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO girls, Kuzivaishe Chapepa and Emmly Lebogang George lost in straight sets to the South African duo of Jenna Theron as well as Jordan Edwards in the final of the Growthpoint KZN Super 8 junior tennis tournament Westridge Tennis Stadium in Durban, South Africa today (Tuesday).

Kuzivaishe Chapepa and Emmly George with their silver medals

Chapepa and George, both 10-year olds, who were the first seeds in the doubles were beaten 4-6 and 3-6 to miss out on a first place finish at the tournament. On their way to the final, Chapepa and George got a bye in the first round, saw off Sanelisiwe Booibooi and Siphokazi Maphumulo 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals before they defeated the pair of Elmien Geertsema and Mia Willson 6-4,  6-4 in the semifinals.

George went as far as the quarterfinals in the singles while Chapepa was beaten in the semifinals. Zimbabwe had five representatives at the KZN tournament. From Bulawayo, there was the Chapepa sisters, Kudzaishe and Kuzivaishe together with George. Ruvarashe Magarira as well as Zahara EL-Zein are from Harare.

George and second Kuzivaishe competed at Under-12 while Kudzaishe was in the Under-16 age group together with the duo of Magarira as well as EL-Zein.

The next tournament for the Zimbabwean girls is the Growth Point Gauteng North Super 8 to be held in Pretoria from 6-10 October.

