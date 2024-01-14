Bulawayo hip-hop artistes ‘unfocused’, says Orthodox Six

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

BULAWAYO Rapper Oscar Utete, better known as Orthodox Six has attacked Bulawayo hip-hop artistes as “unfocused” which he said was blurring their focus on important life goals and potential for success.

In a recent interview, Orthodox claimed that many artistes in Bulawayo were not taking any steps to secure their financial future, as they often rely on their music for income which is why they are “broke”.

One of his main criticisms is that artistes in the city do not diversify their income streams. Instead, they depend on their music to generate revenue, which is an unreliable source of income.

“I always tell people if you are an artiste use your influence to make money. In music there is no money, you cannot sit around just waiting to make money from a show, so you need to diversify maybe through hustling or whatnot. If you want to make money do not play with other artistes, you will die broke. Artistes are very unfocused. You will hear one bragging about releasing an album, then what? Can that album buy you bread? You cannot come and advertise your music and expect to make money, you need to engage in business.”

In addition to his concerns about financial stability, Orthodox also believes that artistes in Bulawayo were not taking advantage of their influence to make money. He encouraged them to use their platforms to promote products and services, which can help generate income and build their personal brands.

“As much as you are an artiste, find a business, sell something, even bread. Another problem is artistes have pride. They need to understand that social media life and real life are two different things. You go to shows and you see them looking good but you do not know their real lives, these people go to studios and record on empty stomachs.

“You see an artiste releasing an album and failing to make money out of it because fans are not buying it, it’s because people do not care about your music and that is the truth. It’s always about “when is my next show,” how about real life situations?”

Orthodox claims to be the first hip hop artiste in Bulawayo to build a full house, which is in Pelandaba West, and has also built himself a clothing brand named Kingsville Clothing.

“I built a house but not through music. The stand was purchased in 2016, the building started in 2021 and the house was finished in 2023. I am the first hip-hop artiste to build a full house and that is a fact, I have been in the industry long enough and practically know every artiste in Bulawayo. I have a clothing brand which started in 2018. I cannot really say the brand has a lot of money as we all know Bulawayo people and supporting local talent. Most of my money comes from transporting goods and services in the city as well as logistics.”

Although Orthodox is not yet residing in his new homestead, he highlighted that the building is done and the house just needs a few touch-ups before he moves in.

“The advice I would give to these people is to stop associating themselves with other artistes and play with hustlers. Hip-hop artistes are the most broke people on planet earth, poverty is hitting them. They need hustles, there is not a single cent from albums, winning awards and so forth.”