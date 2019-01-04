Bulawayo holds first national environment cleanup campaign

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents took part in the National Environment Cleaning Day that was held in various parts of the city on Friday.

The cleanup campaign was officially launched on 5 December last year by the President Mnangagwa.

The event marked the beginning of the 2019 clean up campaigns that will be held on the first Friday of each month throughout the year.

The aim of the campaign is to transform the country into a clean and safe environment.

First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, in a speech read on her behalf by Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province Cde Judith Ncube, said the cleaning exercise strives to see citizens putting in to practice what was declared by the President.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that their environment is kept clean and ensure that the country has sustainable waste disposal systems in place which are well maintained. Today, the Ministry of Environment (Tourism and Hospitality Industry), line ministries churches, city councils, churches, private sector and other stake holders have taken it upon themselves to come and we embark on this very important exercise and instill discipline and responsibility as city by keeping our environment clean,” she said.

The First Lady noted with concern that the country continues to report cases of cholera and typhoid which were attributed to lack of cleanliness in the environment.

She said as long as the environment remains unclean and contaminated the battle against these diseases would be lost.

Proper sewage waste disposal and functional waste disposal systems in the urban areas are some of the areas that she said must be looked in to ensure these diseases do not reoccur.

“I am encouraging you the residents of Makokoba and Bulawayo as a whole to scale up the cleanup we carried out today and continue the plan throughout the year,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

She said the cleanup must be done as per the commitment and to also ensure that there is behavioural change in terms of litter handling and management at work places, schools, churches and any other places.

As part of her initiatives to assist the less privileged, the First Lady donated an assortment of goods to Mpilo Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Emthunzini Wethemba Children’s home.

Various organisations took part in the cleanup campaign among them the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Forestry Commission, Environmental Management Agency and government departments.