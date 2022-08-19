Bulawayo hospital holds blood drive in city 

Robin Muchetu, Online Reporter

CURE Children’s Hospital in Bulawayo is holding a blood drive and family fun day at their premises which started this Friday morning and is set to end on Saturday.

The blood drive is being held in an effort to ensure that residents of the city donate blood for the local blood bank. The blood drive is open to both men and women aged between 16 and 65 years of age.

The hospital is also holding a fun run/walk on Saturday which will commence at Fazak Home and Hyper.

“We are starting our 5 kilometre fun run/walk at 0730 am at Fazak Home and Hyper. Please park your car at Fazak parking lot and register and the first 100 registered receive a t-shirt. You can drop off kids that are not running at the hospital before proceeding to Fazak,” the hospital authorities said.

The fun run/walk is ending at Cure Children’s Hospital where prizes will be awarded to participants. Games and food will also be available and families are being encouraged to come out for the event.

Cure Children’s Hospital, provides free surgical and clinical care to children with various musculoskeletal conditions and physical disabilities and requires toys for the recovering children.

“We need to make their stay as comfortable as possible while they receive treatment by donating new or used toys.

We collect toys made out of plastic or wood, playing cards, puzzles, sport equipment (balls, portable goals), books, and colouring books (cartoons and Christian material recommended). For patient care and infection control reasons, we ask that you avoid donating toys made of cloth or wool, damaged or sharp toys, or very small toys that a child could swallow,” the hospital has said.

The toys can be dropped off at the hospital which is found at the corner of Old Esigodini and Kenwood Roads, Bulawayo.

@NyembeziMu