Bulawayo hosts De Souza memorial Tennis tournament

Media Mpofu

THE 15th edition of the annual Tarryn-Leigh De Souza Junior Memorial Tennis Tournament started in Bulawayo last Friday with 98 aspiring tennis stars participating in the event.

Bulawayo Girls College is playing host to the juniors’ tournament, which is open to Under-10s, 12s, 14s and 18s players, and the tournament concludes today.

Held in the honor of Tarryn-Leigh De Souza, a passionate tennis enthusiast and advocate for women’s sports, the tournament aims to promote tennis development and provide a platform for Zimbabwe’s emerging tennis stars to shine.

Ali De Souza, the father of the late tennis star, encouraged parents and sporting organizations to ensure that players transition from juniors to seniors.

“Unfortunately when these players reach 18, they seem to fall away,y and it is not a good reflection to the communities and the people of Zimbabwe because the youngsters starting from grass roots should be pushed by families and sporting organizations,” said De Souza.