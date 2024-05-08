Bulawayo journalists sign integrity pledges

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

OVER 20 journalists from various media houses in Bulawayo, on Tuesday signed integrity pledges during an anti-corruption reporting media workshop by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

Integrity pledges are non-binding social contracts through which individuals make commitments to act against corruption.

Presiding over the signing of the Integrity Pledges in Bulawayo on Tuesday, ZACC manager for legal representation, Ms Spiwe Chafungamoyo said adequate policy knowledge and integrity upholding are key in anti-corruption reporting.

“As a country, we are governed by the Constitution and we are also signatories of various conventions. Therefore, what this means, is that one needs to be adequately conversant with the constitutions of bodies we are signatories to as that is where we notice breaches in conduct, which translates to corruption,” she said.

“Journalists cannot fully report with an impartiality if they do not have a deep understanding of the law and policies governing anti-corruption and that is why we are here conducting this workshop so we can get the best out of media practitioners.”

Meanwhile, in terms of assets recovery, she said the first civil forfeiture case in Zimbabwe, was a house valued at US$250 000 which was built through illicit means.

Ms Chafungamoyo said in 2020 the commission also seized nine immovable properties including a South African one, 38 vehicles and property worth over US$100 million.

“In 2021, we seized assets worth US$7 million and the commission filed 18 cases in courts, which were referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). In 2022, 20 cases were filed with US$29 million with the High Court and 11 orders were received, the commission seized 63 trucks, 28 trailers, seven properties and several vehicles. In 2023, 39 case files were filed with NPA worth US$136 million, investigations of high-level corruption cases involving high profile members of society with a 71 percent conviction for those referred for criminal prosecution.”