Bulawayo man arrested for murdering wife

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Tshabalala has been arrested on allegations of killing his wife.

The accused person has been identified as Simon Chipunza and the deceased is Ms Esther Sihle Mathema (28).

According to the local police, Chipunza’s aunt revealed that he had a habit of assaulting the now deceased every day after drinking beer.

Sometime last month she reportedly went into the couple’s bedroom and found Ms Mathema sleeping on the bed half naked with a swollen face, bruises on the back and an injured right hand.

Upon being asked, Ms Mathema is alleged to have informed the aunt that Chipunza had assaulted and injured her. The now deceased then went for medical treatment where her right hand had plaster applied on it.

“On 8 November at around 8am a co-tenant heard the now deceased groaning in pain in the bathroom. She went to check and found the now deceased having difficulties in relieving herself and was unable to speak clearly. They summoned an ambulance which came and pronounced Ms Mathema dead. A report was made to the police leading to Chipunza’s arrest,” said acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele in confirming the incident.

“Members of the public are advised to solve their differences amicably especially when under the influence of alcohol rather than using violence as this leads to loss of life. We also urge members of the public to report all abuse cases as early as possible to avoid such incidents,” she said.