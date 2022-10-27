Bulawayo man assaults ex-wife over maintenance, on the run

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are appealing for information that might lead to the arrest of a man from Tegela suburb who assaulted his ex-wife following a dispute over the maintenance of their child.

He allegedly went on to grab the complaint’s mobile phone and car keys before fleeing from the scene.

Walter Madzividza was visited by the 29-year-old complainant who was in the company of her younger sister from Selbourne Park on Tuesday with the aim of discussing about the payment of maintenance for their child.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two resulting in the accused slapping the complainant twice on the face with open hands. He then proceeded to take the complainant`s cellphone together with the car keys and fled away.

“Police are calling on members of the public to amicably solve their disputes so as to avoid unnecessary fights which may lead to serious injuries or loss of lives. We are also appealing to members of the public with information which may assist in the location of the accused person to report to any nearest police station,” said Bulawayo provincial acting spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele in confirming the incident.