Bulawayo marches against sanctions

HUNDREDS of Bulawayo residents on Tuesday morning joined the rest of the country and SADC region in spelling out the ills of the illegal sanctions on the nation, by participating in an anti-sanctions march.

The march started at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex and ended at the National Railways of Zimbabwe train station where various speakers spoke on the ills of the illegal embargo.

In 2019, the Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) declared 25 October as the day for SADC to campaign as a region for the unconditional removal of sanctions imposed on the Republic of Zimbabwe by the West and her allies.

In a speech read on her behalf by Permanent Secretary in her office Mr Paul Nyoni, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube said Zimbabwe is a peace loving country that has declared its friendship to all.

“President Mnangagwa announced that Zimbabwe is open for business and under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has embarked on a reengagement drive in its foreign policy. This is in line with this year’s theme, ‘Enhancing Zimbabwe’s resilience through Economic Development and Engagement and Re-engagement.

“We are gathered here as Bulawayo Province in support of the national commemorations which are being led by His Excellency, The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa at Statehouse in Harare, and other Provinces across the country which are holding similar events,” said Minister Ncube.

She said Zimbabwe has been under economic sanctions since 2001 and this has adversely affected the country’s economy.

“Without these unjustified sanctions Zimbabwe’s economy would be thriving. The illegal sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, Britain and its allies are targeted at key sectors of the economy. This has resulted in depressed economic performance and undermined service delivery.

“The UN Special Rapporteur on the 18th of October 2021 took time to assess the effects of these sanctions on Zimbabwe. She also established that indeed the economic sanctions had negative impacts on the economy and human rights enjoyment of ordinary Zimbabweans,” said Minister Ncube.

However, the nation and Bulawayo as a province has been resilient with development being forged across sectors.

“In Bulawayo Metropolitan and across the region various projects are being implemented by the Second Republic which include, Lake Gwayi Shangani, resuscitation of CSC, revamping of the economy revamping of locomotives at NRZ to mention but a few. This has resulted in depressed economic performance and undermined service delivery,” said Minister Ncube.

“Devolution has also seen schools and roads being constructed and resuscitation of our water reticulation constructed, water pump stations and waste water treatment plants rehabilitated and sewage management systems. Sanctions have, however, undermined the Province’s capacity to respond fully to socio-economic challenges. Our Province needs to grow its Provincial GDP to its full potential,” said Minister Ncube.

The march attracted people from various sectors that included the religious community, captains of industry and student representatives,

