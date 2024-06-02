Bulawayo marks 130 years…Anniversary celebrated with pride, jubilation

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A HUE of colours, sounds and jubilation characterised Bulawayo yesterday as residents came together to commemorate the city’s founding on a crisp morning that echoed with the promise of unity and a celebration of collective heritage.

The streets of the city were ablaze with the spirit of togetherness as locals from all walks of life converged on a harmonious chorus of pride and nostalgia to mark Bulawayo Day, a cherished occasion that dates back to the town’s declaration in 1894.

Dressed in a vibrant array of traditional attire interspersed with contemporary fashion statements, the people of Bulawayo showcased a rich tapestry of cultural heritage that encapsulated the city’s diverse roots and collective identity.

The festivities kicked off with a ceremonial procession led by traditional dancers adorned in colourful regalia, drum majorettes, the famous BMW club, and mountain bikers — led by the Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, an avid mountain biker, Bulawayo councillors and residents.

The Bulawayo Day parade captivated onlookers with a dazzling display of community spirit, as marching bands, cultural groups, and school children paraded through the city streets in a spectacle of unity and pride.

In a speech read on her behalf by an officer in the office of the Ministry of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ms Ntandoyenkosi Thabane, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, said the milestone achievement is important for the growth and development of the city.

She said development has always been anchored on pride of identity, use of culture and indigenous knowledge to bring people together.

“As we continue to hold these events that bring uBulawayo wonke ndawonye, we will see the revitalisation of the city’s economic sectors, development and sense of pride. It is also pleasing that we hold this event just as we conclude Culture Month.

“As the Government of Zimbabwe, we recognise the importance of the arts and culture. This importance is highlighted in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) which projected that we will see an increase in the consumption of arts and cultural products by 40 percent in 2025. We are not far away from 2025 hence the deliberate effort to ensure that we profile and grow the arts and culture sector,” said Minister Ncube.

In his speech to mark the day, Clr Coltart said Bulawayo Day provides a chance for the celebration of the city’s rich history and unique identity.

“Bulawayo Day commemoration gives us an opportunity for social and cultural expression, integration and cohesion through diversity of tribes, languages, values, customs and norms. Bulawayo is the epicentre of the Matabeleland region and is a key cultural pillar in the country. Our celebration of Bulawayo Day is anchored on our rich history, heritage and legacy.

“The city leverages on the arts and cultural sector as an industry, and a driver of National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), Vision 2030, as well as international agendas such as the United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs),” said Clr Coltart.

The mayor said as the city commemorates the day, there is a need for residents to reflect on the 130 years since the city was declared a town, remembering this historically significant occasion with pride as the city has achieved a lot economically, developmentally and culturally.

“When the city took shape many investors were attracted and invested in Bulawayo industries making the city a strategic nerve centre in promoting trade and transportation of goods from southern African countries.

“This further attracted people from all corners of the country and beyond. Today, Bulawayo is a cosmopolitan hub and home to people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.

Bulawayo is a vibrant and creative city where cultural expression and products in their diverse manifestations occupy a place of pride,” said the mayor.