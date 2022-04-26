Bulawayo mayor mourns loss of lives in KZN floods

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni on Tuesday sent a commiserate message to the people of Durban, South Africa following the loss of lives and destruction of property recently experienced in the neighbouring country following floods.

Over 400 people are reported to have died in the devastating floods with several still missing.

The floods, among the worst to hit South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province, have left thousands homeless and caused at least 10 billion rand (US$656 million) of damage to infrastructure.

In a condolence note sent to the City of Ethekwini’s Executive Mayor, Clr Mxolisi Kaunda and his council, Clr Mguni said the City of Bulawayo was with them during these difficult times.

Bulawayo has a twinning arrangement with the City of Ethekwini.

“Greetings from the City of Bulawayo. May I take this opportunity to extend our sympathy to the people of Durban following the recent floods that the City and the entire KwaZulu-Natal Province have experienced recently. Our thoughts and Prayers are with you, your Council and the entire KwaZulu Natal Province.

“May the Almighty God intervene and we pray for the preservation of lives, speed restoration of services and rehabilitation of infrastructure. We pray that the Almighty God be with you and comfort you during this difficult time,” reads the message.