Bulawayo Mayor to be elected on Monday

Ward four councillor David Coltart and ward five councllor Octavios Dumisani Nkomo speaking before the commencement of the swearing in ceremony

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO City Councillors will elect the mayor and deputy mayor next Monday after completing their induction training commencing today in Gweru.

The city became one of the first local authority to conduct the swearing in ceremony at the Council Chambers on Wednesday.

Speaking soon after Presiding over the swearing in ceremony, the City’s Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the election of the Mayor would be done on Monday.

“The councillors will convene their first meeting on Monday were they will elect the Mayor and deputy Mayor. Later during the same week, they will convene the second meeting which will see them choosing committee chairpersons.

“This is after the council management would have served them with committees that we would have prepared,” said Mr Dube.

He said that the sworn in councillors would be heading to Gweru on Wednesday evening for their induction training workshop.

Speaking at the swearing in, ward four councillor, David Coltart claimed that as the CCC caucus they were ready to select the election of the mayor and deputy mayor.

He said according to the Urban Councils Act these two positions should be elected in the first meeting of council.

“We want to clarify on what is the position regarding the election of the mayor and deputy mayor because the Urban Councils Act directs that this should be happening at the first meeting of council, which should be today.

“As the CCC caucus we are ready to conduct the process so we get straight to business, as there are a lot of things that should be done within our city. As is we are being told that there is an induction workshop that should be done in Gweru, of which personally I won’t be able to attend because of the funeral of our cricket legend, Heath Streak,” said Clr Coltart.

Clr Coltart has been earmarked to be the next city’s mayor.

The swearing in ceremony had to be delayed by 30 minutes amid reports that the Citizens for Coalition Change were held up in caucus meetings that sought to address the election of the Mayor and deputy.

Only a handful of councillors were at the council chambers by the set time of commencement which is 9am, with the majority reportedly held up at their party offices.

While the party has endorsed Clr Coltart, revelations are that the party leadership has opened the Deputy Mayor’s position for contest among the councillors.