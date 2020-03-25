Bulawayo nightspots close comply with ‘Covid-19 order’

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

NIGHTSPOTS in Bulawayo have complied with President Mnangagwa’s order to ban all public gatherings and recreational activities, with most signaling to customers that they would be closing shop until the Covid-19 (coronavirus) storm passes.

On Monday evening, President Mnangagwa announced a raft of measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19 with gatherings around night clubs, bars, beerhalls, movie houses, swimming pools, gymnasiums and sporting activities banned until further notice.

Zimbabwe recorded its first Covid-19 death on Monday with the passing on of broadcast journalist Zororo Makamba, one of two people in the country with a positive diagnosis. In Bulawayo, the blanket ban announced by the president seemed to have an immediate impact, with top city nightspots announcing that they will be closed indefinitely.

“To our valued customers. Sadly, we have closed our doors until the situation allows. We will come back stronger! Stay safe and we wish you all well in these trying times,” The Smokehouse notified patrons in a statement on social media.

Rejoice Mafukidze, who runs three popular city cafes, also announced that her joints would be taking heed of President Mnangagwa’s call.

“Following the president’s announcement, the Shisha Bars have shut down all operations and sent all employees home to safeguard the lives of its patrons and its employees. Coronavirus is real and as much as it will our operations, we have no choice but to put the lives of people first. We are all in it together,” she said.

Zarah Lounge, Havanna, Cubanna and Cosmopolitan among other nightspots announced they would also be closed until further notice.