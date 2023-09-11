Bulawayo Province Division Two Title Race Getting Tenser Week By Week

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

THE Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two Soccer League title race is getting tenser as it wears on, with neither of the top three teams willing to give up top spot to their rivals.

Log leaders Chicken Inn followed up their 1-0 win against Nust FC last week with another 1-0 victory away to Bhekeni Celtics.

They stay on top of the pile and remain unbeaten after the start of second leg matches.

The goal scorer against Nust and top performer at Ntabazinduna, Michael Ndlovu said that the victory against Celtics was very crucial considering the fact that they were away from home.

“We are at a point of our season where winning is the only thing that matters. Anything could have happened against Bhekeni and the same also could have happened last Tuesday against Nust. I am just happy that despite all these challenges, we keep our heads together as a team and it has a positive impact on us,” said Ndlovu.

Guide Goddard’s side have a two-point lead over a resilient side in Zebra Revolution and they will know that one slip up might cost them the remainder of their beautiful start to the season.

Second placed Zebra Revolution demolished a good Bulawayo City side 5-0 at Sizinda hall.

Mkhokheli Dube’s men are two points behind log leading Chicken Inn and will understand that a single slip up from their tile rivals would enhance their edging closer to the top of the pile.

Nigel Nyamakope who is one of the top players in the Zebra Revolution team said that they are on the advantageous side as they are not under pressure.

Week 23 Results

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 NUST, Bantu Leopards 6-1 LSU, Njube Spurs 0-1 Khami United, Toronto 3-2 FMSA Umguza, Zebra Revolution 5-0 Bulawayo City, Bhekeni Celtics 0-1 Chicken Inn