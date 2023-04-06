Bulawayo Province Pool Association Easter pool tourney draw out

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

THE draw for the Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) two-day Easter tournament was conducted on Tuesday where 16 participants were drawn into four groups of the same number of teams.

Preliminary rounds of the competition will be played tomorrow (Good Friday) and on Easter Saturday at four different venues, Queens Sports Club, Palace Hotel, Nokies and Golden Pillars.

According to the event’s draw, Queens Pool Academy were drawn into Group A together, with the league seasoned campaigners Entumbane, Golden Lion and ZPC. They will all converge at Queens Sports Club for their elimination games.

Palace Pool Club will seek to exploit home advantage as their venue is set to play host to Group B matches that will pit Nkulumane, Ace Basement and Queens Legends.Group C is made up of Dragons, Raylton, Black Eagles and Lobengula Sharks, with these teams to do their battle at Nokies Bar

Exchange, Central Professionals, Skittle Inn and Kings make up Pool D, whose first-round matches are at Golden Pillars.

BPPA publicity officer Osbornewells Dziko said they are looking forward to an exciting meet.

“The draw was successfully conducted on Tuesday night. All the participating teams now know who their Group opponents are and as such we are looking forward to an exciting competition,” said Dziko.

He said winners of the competition will go home with a prize money of US$350. The first runners up will pocket US$200 and the third and fourth best club will receive US$150 and US$100 respectively.

Full draw

Group A Queens Sports Club

Queens Pool Club, Entumbane, Golden Lion, ZPC

Group B Palace

Palace, Nkulumane, Ace Basement, Queens Legends

Group C Nokies Bar

Dragons, Raylton, Black Eagles, Lobengula Sharks

Group D Golden Pillars

Exchange, Central Professionals, Skittle Inn, Kings.

