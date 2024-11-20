Bulawayo province records significant decrease in crime – Police

Crime levels in Bulawayo province have dropped significantly, with the police attributing the decrease to robust collaboration among stakeholders.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo province, Commissioner Wiklef Makamache, outlined the strides made during a media briefing held at the Ross Camp.

He said the province registered a three percent decrease in overall crime, with notable reductions in areas such as vehicle theft, fraud and traffic offences. “Vehicle thefts fell slightly, from 53 cases in 2023 to 51 cases in 2024,” he said.

Commissioner Makamache noted that Honda Fits were increasingly being targeted by criminals, urging owners to enhance vigilance. He said fraud cases plummeted by 168 incidents, from 788 in 2023 to 620 this year, while traffic offences saw a 5 percent reduction, with reported cases declining from 3 709 in 2023 to 3 511 this year.

“The most common offences under traffic are driving without due care and attention, negligence driving and culpable homicide,” he said.

There was also a decrease in other crimes of concern such as rape of juveniles, armed robbery, and house breaking, he stated. “Armed robbery using firearms halved, dropping from 44 cases in 2023 to 22 in 2024, Com Makamache said. “Rape of juveniles, a pressing national concern, fell from 154 cases to 103, a decrease of 51.

Housebreaking cases decreased by 251 percent, with 2 928 incidents in 2023 reducing to 2 677 in 2024,” he said. Com Makamache, however, said the province experienced an increase in murder cases, with 51 cases reported in 2024 compared to 41 in the same period last year. “It’s deeply concerning when innocent lives are lost. Our collective aim must remain a Zero-crime environment,” he said.

He called on residents to assist in combating crime and corruption, emphasizing the role of anti-corruption teams and police intelligence units operating at both provincial and district levels.

“The public should report any misconduct at police check points and we will take action. The decrease in crime is a testament to what we can achieve. But the fight is ongoing, and we need everyone’s support to make Bulawayo safer,” said Com Makamache.

New Ziana