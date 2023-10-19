Bulawayo Provincial Economic Development Plan (PEDP) undergoes review

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube has said the review of the Provincial Economic Development Plan (PEDP) was critical to track the progress of programmes and projects in the province as well as give feedback for the development of the economy.

PEDP, a localised National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) blueprint was constructed in April 2021 under the theme, “Realising vision 2030 through re-industrialization and innovation.”

In a speech read on behalf of Minister Ncube by the Permanent Secretary for Provincial and Devolution for Bulawayo Mr Paul Nyoni in Bulawayo on Wednesday, she said 2023 PEDP review also sought to add funded programmes and projects that are ongoing but were not included in the during consultations in 2021.

Minister Ncube said: “The document is our localised NDS1 which guides economic and social development of the Province. As His Excellency, the President, Dr Mnangagwa always says “Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”, I hope you are going to have fruitful presentations and discussions as we work tirelessly towards making Bulawayo the economic hub of Zimbabwe and achieving vision 2030.”

She said vast consultations with Ministries, Departments, Agencies, private sector, faith-based organisations and residents associations were done in crafting the PEDP.

The economic plan falls under seven thematic working groups (TWGs) which are economic growth, infrastructure, housing and utilities, ICT growth and development, social development, youth, sport, art, recreation and gender mainstreaming, governance, devolution and decentralisation and environment protection and natural resource management which are a reflection of the 14 in the NDS1.

“As the implementing arm of the provincial economic plan, the work of the thematic groups is crucial in progressing and achieving Provincial development towards Vision 2030.

All Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the private sector as well as churches and civic organisations should have their programmes and projects aligned to and tracked by NDS1. The Province’s projects and programmes should be aligned the PEDP. It is therefore important that we periodically review this strategic document,” added Minister Ncube.

The two-day review workshop which ends on Thursday will see a number of presentations on economic growth, infrastructure, utilities and housing delivery, and ICT growth and development among others.