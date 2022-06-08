Bulawayo records highest increase in Covid-19 cases

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases over the past couple of weeks, after being the only province in the country to record more than 10 percent increase in new cases.

According to figures presented by the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere on Tuesday, while the country total decreased by 15 percent, Bulawayo recorded an increase. “The number of new Covid-19 cases decreased by 15 percent to 1 241 cases, from the 1 454 recorded the previous week. This trend of declining cases, coupled with the findings of the latest Covid-19 resurgence threshold analysis, indicates that the Covid-19 pandemic remains under control.

“Meanwhile, resurgence analyses will continue to be undertaken as part of monitoring trends across the country in order to ensure scientific decision-making in managing the pandemic. The latest resurgence analysis reveals that Bulawayo Metropolitan Province is the only one which recorded more than 10 percent increase in new cases over the past two weeks,” he said.

Minister Muswere said public health and social measures in the province would be strengthened to address the situation.

He further revealed that as at 6 June, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 253 508, with 245 373 recoveries and 5 513 deaths.

The recovery rate was 97 percent, with 2 685 active cases having been reported.

“Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to highlight that, as at 6 June 2022, a total of 6 237 014 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 559 541 people had received their second dose, and 829 558 their third dose.

“This translates to a national coverage of 55.5 percent, the same as that recorded the previous week. To strengthen the introduction of innovative strategies that might be required to further ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination programme as well as other public health and social measures, the National Microbiology Laboratory will conduct a national Covid-19 seroprevalence survey to determine the nation’s level of immunity at the moment,” said the Minister.