Bulawayo records two new COVID 19 deaths

The Sunday News

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Bulawayo has recorded two Covid-19 deaths in the past 48 hours, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

Last week, Bulawayo province also recorded three deaths from Covid-19.

According to the daily Covid-19 update, the Ministry said the country recorded 15 new cases on Monday.

All the new cases are local transmissions. Twelve new recoveries were also reported as of Monday and the National Recovery Rate stands at 94.6 percent.

Active cases have also gone up to 205. As of 2 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8389 case and 7939 recoveries and 254 deaths so far.

@NyembeziMu

