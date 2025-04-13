Bulawayo residents unite in joyful Palm Sunday march

Sikhulekelani Moyo,[email protected]

RESIDENTS from all suburbs in Bulawayo woke up to an unusual atmosphere of cheer and joyful singing as a large crowd of congregants from different churches marched in unison for Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday is a Christian observance that commemorates the significant event of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, as described in the Bible.

It was the moment when he was warmly welcomed by enthusiastic crowds who waved palm branches and laid them on the ground along the path.

Alternatively, referred to as Passion Sunday, Palm Sunday serves as the commencement of the Holy week, which holds great importance in the Christian calendar.

This sacred week encompasses various events, including the re-enactment of Jesus’s crucifixion and death on Good Friday, as well as his resurrection on Easter.

