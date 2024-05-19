Bulawayo shakes off industrial decay ghost…Government, private sector synergy leads to business boom

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE economic challenges that had seen the industrial sites in Bulawayo taking a knock may soon be a thing of the past, as through close co-operation between the Government and the private sector, the city’s industries are on the rebound.

The manufacturing sector alone has witnessed an investment of US$135 million riding on policies and incentives provided by the Second Republic.

On Friday, President Mnangagwa was in the city to officiate at the launch of Baker’s Inn’s automated factory, which will see the confectionery giant produce 160 000 loaves of bread per day.

While the commissioning of the giant factory was proof of the boundless ambitions of Baker’s Inn’s parent company, Innscor, it reinforces how the Government, working hand in glove with business, has taken huge strides in bringing back to life Bulawayo’s industries.

The launch of the factory was the latest in a string of developments over the past few months that highlights the fact that Bulawayo’s long-ailing industries are finally being nursed back to life by proactive business-friendly policies.

Recent signs of the turning tide include the announcement by Arenel in March that it had increased its workforce from 350 to 600, while also improving its state-of-the-art plant.

In April, Turnall Holdings Limited, a Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listed manufacturer of construction products, announced that it was making significant investments to enhance its manufacturing capacity and production efficiencies at its Bulawayo plant focusing on the production of new tech fibre cement roofing sheets primarily for the export market.

The Bulawayo plant is set to take delivery of US$2 million worth of spares and equipment in Bulawayo in the second quarter of the year for the upgrade of the plant. Also in the same month, Proton Bakers unveiled plans to set up a new manufacturing factory in Bulawayo as it expands its business with a focus on consolidating its market footprint in the southern region.

At the beginning of May, Edgars Limited revealed that, despite relocating its headquarters from Bulawayo to Harare, it has made a significant investment in the industrialisation of Bulawayo, investing approximately US$1 million in new equipment and creating employment opportunities for 700 people in the city.

With these and other signs that industry in Bulawayo is back in rude health, President Mnangagwa said that the investment by major companies was proof that the Second Republic was in total sync with business in the country.

“As I was being walked through the plant, I said to myself, this is the essence of the Second Republic. Where we have created an economic environment for those who want to excel there’s no limit. Make money, make money, and invest where you can. No stealing, make money,” he said.

President Mnangagwa also gave a nod to companies taking advantage of Government policies to improve ease of doing business.

“Let me reiterate that both domestic and foreign investors are open to doing business in our land Zimbabwe. It is pleasing to note that Baker’s Inn managed to benefit from various incentives during the implementation of this project which include Value Added Tax deferment and zero rating on duty on capital equipment. I urge other private sector players to take advantage of these and other incentives as they increase their production and productivity,” he said.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, said Bulawayo had seen US$135 million worth of investment, while over 30 000 jobs have been created.

He said investment into state-of-the-art factories by companies such as Baker’s Inn, Arenel, and others was a testament to private sector-led investment which could exorcise the ghost of de-industrialisation which for a long time seemed to haunt the city.

“The state-of-the-art equipment invested by Baker’s Inn here in Bulawayo will go a long way in uplifting people through employment creation in the upstream and downstream industries. I would like to congratulate Baker’s Inn for its contribution to Bulawayo and the country’s industrialisation agenda. The Second Republic has seen a remarkable increase in investment into the manufacturing sector, significantly contributing towards moving the economy up the value chain, a key pillar in our NDS1. I am also happy to note that Bulawayo has been one of the highest industrial destinations. In addition to this state-of-the-art plant, this province has recorded more than US$135 million worth of investment in the manufacturing sector alone and creating 33 000 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs,” he said.

Innscor chairman Mr Addington Chinake said the company’s decision to construct such a plant in Bulawayo was evidence that the company was committed to furthering the Government’s devolution agenda.

“Despite the recent regulatory changes that resulted in business and trading having to recalibrate their operations in January and February, we commend the Government’s recent currency reforms as green shoots that should go a long way in fostering price and exchange rate stability in order to make products and services affordable to the generality of our citizenry. As a manufacturer of a key strategic basic commodity, Baker’s Inn will ensure the availability and affordability of all its brands within the country despite the El Nino-induced drought which you have declared a national disaster.

“Today, in our view, Your Excellency is a major positive development for the Matabeleland region and it is our small contribution to the devolution objectives of the Second Republic. We support the re-industrialisation drive that the Second Republic has embarked upon, and this event demonstrates that Zimbabwe is indeed open for business,” he said.