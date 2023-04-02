Bulawayo SMEs Centre assists women entrepreneurs to grow businesses

Judith Phiri, Features Reporter

SEWING is what Mrs Ntombi Mpala has known for the greater part of her life since 1981. At a tender age, she developed a passion for sewing, which has taken her to greater heights as 42 years later, some of her major clients are Edgars and Jet stores locally, as well as some top schools.

Mrs Mpala who runs Water Rock Clothing is not just a tailor but a designer as well. She is operating her business among other small to medium enterprises (SMEs) at the Bulawayo SMEs centre located at OK Mart.

The centre, which houses over 60 micro-enterprises, is a model that is providing safe workspaces and facilities for the ballooning informal sector, converting these from makeshift operations to proper small businesses.

“Over the years, I have gained experience having started sewing in 1981 as a tailor. I then trained in Mutare as a designer. I have worked for Ticoz Enterprises, a clothing store in Bulawayo as well as Edgars as a designer. I then decided to start my own venture and have been operating here at the Bulawayo SMEs centre for a while, currently supplying Edgars and Jet stores as well as different schools.”

She said they were required to produce quality clothing items, while some of her school wear orders such as uniforms were from as far as Hwange.

Mrs Mpala said since the centre has been renovated, it has made it easier for them to work, while security is guaranteed for their machinery and materials. The centre was launched following a major facelift in December 2021 after the International Labour Organisation (ILO) availed funding to the tune of US$165 000 for its refurbishment so that there could be decent workplaces for small businesses. Like other women-led SMEs at the centre, Mrs Mpala said she was facing financial constraints to acquire raw materials.

“Financial constraints are some of the challenges we face as women entrepreneurs. We need money to acquire our raw materials and upgrade our machinery. Most of the time we get quite a number of orders and our clients pay after the work is done, hence sometimes we have to cancel some of the orders because we will not be having money at that time. There aren’t many financial institutions willing to assist us as SMEs, especially the women-led ones.”

Another veteran tailor operating at the centre, Mrs Rebecca Bauleni from Nketa 7 suburb, said what has kept her clothing business afloat has been the diversification of her products.

“I have been here (Bulawayo SMEs centre) for a while and I do African attires, formal outfits, suits, satchels and school wear, among other products. I have been sewing for 12 years and had my business registered in 2011 as Four Sisters Fashion. Sewing as a business is based on how you manage it, when a certain aspect of the business is low such as school wear, be doing something else, do not just fold your hands and cry. I have seen a number of businesses fail because of focusing on just one product.”

She said for her, when one of the products is not yielding much as it could be off-season, she focuses on others products as backup. Mrs Bauleni said the centre has not only given them space as women to run their enterprises but a platform as well to be recognised for the work that they are doing.

“As SMEs, we play a critical role in contributing to the growth of the country’s manufacturing sector. Through the Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs, we have gained exposure, trainings have been availed to us and Government and various partners have come to our assistance for a number of things including the refurbishment of this centre.”

Operating in the printing sector, Ms Bekezela Dube from Magic Signs said the centre has assisted them to get more clients.

“People come here for different services. When they see us printing, they come and place their orders with us. Our aim is for the business to grow as currently, we have about five employees, while we are hoping to get to 10 or even 20 so that we can occupy an even bigger place, in the process creating employment for other people,” said Ms Dube.

Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs vice chairperson Ms Sithabile Bhebhe said in a bid to assist more SMEs around the city, they were engaging the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) for premises.

“Currently at the Bulawayo SMEs centre we have about 100 people operating here from about 60 cubicles, which means some are sharing. However, we are also aware that a number of other SMEs are working from home which makes it difficult to market their products and services, hence we have engaged the BCC so that they can avail some premises so that we can house these SMEs,” said Ms Bhebhe.

She said rentals were among some of the challenges hindering the growth of SMEs as most places around town are pricey. Ms Bhebhe said the form of payment was also affecting SMEs as most of their clients would pay in local currency, while most of the raw materials and machinery required foreign currency.