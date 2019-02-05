Bulawayo Social Soccer League ushers in new leadership

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Social Soccer league finally held their much awaited elections at Pata Pata Lounge last Sunday which ushered in new brooms for all the posts that were up for taking.

Elections, which were attended by two representatives from the current membership of forty for teams saw a number of sitting executive members bite the dust.

The business of the day set off by reporting to all members present that Phathisani Khanye will be stepping down as the chairman to pave way for fresh minds to take BSSL to the next level.

As per the constitution in his report Khanye announced to the house that vacancies of the chairperson, treasurer, vice secretary and committee member for referees were vacant, up for taking by the candidate with the highest vote.

In addition to that the chairman also highlighted the achievements of BSSL to date which were many among them the successful hosting of the Champions of Champion final last year, the improved relations of BSSL and the media in all forms.

The outgoing chairman also put emphasis on on the need to take the BSSL brand to a higher level by looking for more sponsors plus the increase in the number of affiliate teams for the 2019 social soccer season.

There were three candidates vying for the most powerful post at BSSL that of the chairman at the end of vote counting Ntando Sibindi emerged the clubs favourite after attracting the highest number of ballots.

The vice chairman’s post fell to Phumulani Hlabangane while Jerry Zingwevu was elected secretary leaving Ntate Madlala and Romeo Siwela to take the posts of vice secretary and treasurer respectively.

Jimais Cheteni retains his post as the organising secretary while Aloise Zhaki Lunga remains the fixtures secretary the two are yet to finish their teams from the previous election.

On an interesting note 44 teams paid their nominal registration fees to BSSL as at end of business on the day.

The number is expected to soar the 52 before the resumption on the season if all goes well making BSSL the largest social soccer league in the country in terms of affiliation.

