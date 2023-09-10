Bulawayo students’ complex already full

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

SPACE at the US$17 million student accommodation complex in Bulawayo is reportedly full as a number of students from different institutions have taken up residence with hundreds who have been making enquiries failing to get accommodated, it can be revealed.

As of Friday, students who were making enquiries at the Old Mutual offices in Bulawayo were being told that the facility was now full. This comes as most higher and tertiary institutions opened last week while some are set to open this week.

In an interview, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira said it was a welcome development that the Bulawayo students complex had opened its doors to students. He said the initiative — a result of Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) was going to ease student accommodation woes and was being replicated across the country.

“And as a ministry, we fully support the existence of such facilities because they help ease accommodation shortage for students. We are always concerned when we do not know where our students are and whether the houses they are renting are conducive for them. So, when a facility like this comes up, we are very excited and we are also working to ensure more of such facilities are put up,” he said.

The Bulawayo students complex, which is a joint venture project comprising the Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Old Mutual, Zimnat, and Mining Industry Pension Funds, is a multi-purpose three-block of flats complex dubbed “Bulawayo Students City” which has 516 rooms that are expected to accommodate 1 023 students.

The facility is self-contained as it will have fast-food outlets, shops, salons and sporting facilities and is open to all tertiary students in the city from various institutions. Rental charges at the facility are said to be US$90 per month catering for electricity, water and Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) connectivity, while the facility offers twin-room student accommodation with a bed, inbuilt wardrobe as well as a desk and chair. Some students staying at the facility said it was convenient with high security and considering that the rentals were more or less similar to those being charged in surrounding private houses.

“Last semester I was sharing a room with another colleague and we were each paying US$75 here in Selbourne Park excluding electricity which we had to each contribute to with the other six students staying at the house. There was no Wi-Fi and less security. So, this semester I opted for the Bulawayo students complex considering that it will be much better,” said one student.

Located at Matsheumhlphe suburb near the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), the facility is also conveniently close to the Theological College of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe School of Mines, Bulawayo Polytechnic College and Bulawayo CBD, while the accommodation is suitable for both genders.

Prof Tagwira said the Government and the private sector were working tirelessly to ensure student accommodation provision and anything that alleviates students’ plights in terms of accommodation was extremely important.

“We are aware that there are two other institutions that are in the process of setting up such infrastructure which will be replicated in other parts of the country. They are also negotiating to have similar arrangements and it is a bit too early to say the names of the institutions but we know that negotiations are at an advanced stage.

“One of our key pillars under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) is the development of infrastructure in higher and tertiary education institutions. This includes teaching infrastructure, innovation hubs and also other infrastructure that will help to improve the standards of living and learning of students in universities.”

Official authorities have stated that Lupane is expected to be the second beneficiary of such a facility. The Government under the Second Republic, had embarked on several major infrastructural development projects countrywide, with students’ accommodation being one of the major components.