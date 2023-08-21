Bulawayo taps run dry

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO residents will for the next two weeks face water challenges as the local authority continues to experience reduced raw water pumping.

Some residents have already endured over a week without getting water in their households and the local authority has now said they will be restoring water supplies for short period of times to allow residents to fill up their water containers.

In a statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that the reduce raw water being pumped was due to ongoing pump repairs also coupled with low levels at the City’s water supply reservoirs.

“In a bid to manage water supply availability and stabilise the water situation, the city will be restoring supplies to give residents time to fill up their water containers. Meanwhile, water bowsers will also be used to compliment these efforts until the water system stabilizes.

“This exercise may take at least two weeks because of the increasing hot temperatures due to the weather and nature of the water system balancing, which necessitates reservoir filling, reticulation discharge system balancing and ultimately resulting in water delivery for household consumption,” said Mr Dube.