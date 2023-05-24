Bulawayo to go dry for two days

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ALL of Bulawayo’s suburbs will on Wednesday (today) and Friday go without any water supplies with the local authority embarking on some major rehabilitation works.

The city which is already going through one of its worst water crisis with the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) having to introduce a 72-hour water shedding schedule so as to conserve the available water supplies.

In statement, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube revealed that all the city’s suburbs will go for these days without water to facilitate for the installation of new protection relays.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an interruption to water supplies to all areas except Industry and the Central Business District. This is to facilitate the installation of new protection relays on the 88kV line to protect the transformers on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 and Friday, 26 May 2023 from 6am to 4pm.

“The Electro-Mechanical works at the Ncema and Fernhill Substations will disrupt pumping and possibly result in the depletion of the City’s reservoirs. In order to prevent the City’s reservoirs from collapsing due to the lack of incoming inflows on the specified days, all supplies save for the Central Business District and Industry will be suspended,” reads the statement.