Bulawayo to hold interdenominational day of prayer

Sinokuthaba Dube, Sunday News Reporter

Bulawayo will next week hold an interdenominational day of prayer and thanks giving following good rains received across the country in recent weeks.

Bulawayo City Council spokesperson Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the event will be held on Tuesday at the Large City Hall.

She said the service will be open to all residents.

“The City of Bulawayo will be holding an Interdenominational day of prayer and thanks giving on Tuesday, 28 January 2020. The Civic Service will this year be held at the Large City Hall at 10 am.

“During this quarter, the prayer points will be prayer for rains, peace, love and unity in the city and a leading, smart and transformative city,” she said.

The service will be conducted by the Mayor’s chaplain with councillors, council staff and members of the public expected to attend.

“It is a civic function which is open to all residents and we invite the people of Bulawayo to support and display a community spirit,” said Mrs Mpofu.