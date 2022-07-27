Bulawayo to host Sanganayi/Hlanganani Expo

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO will this year host the physical exhibition of the Sanganayi/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo with 250 exhibitors, among them 165 international buyers and 23 media houses having confirmed participation.

The expo will be held physically for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Presenting the post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said the expo will be held from 13 to 15 October, 2022 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

“Hosting of the physical event will afford the destination an opportunity to re-engage with regional and international tourism partners. The physical meetings will create a platform for participants to generate new sales leads that are crucial to the destination’s “Comeback Strategy” following Covid-19 induced lockdowns and travel restrictions that had been imposed in various source markets.

“The physical showcase will also encourage synergies between local operators who will need to collaborate efforts in line with the new way of doing business. In line with the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, the country will be able to engage with the domestic market,” said the Minister.

She said the physical exhibition will draw buyers and media from Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Hosting of the event in Bulawayo will further create the needed economic activity and enhance publicity for the City.

“Cabinet reports that preparations to host the Sanganayi/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo have started in earnest, with a confirmed attendance from 250 exhibitors; 165 International buyers from Europe, Americas, China, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific as well as 23 Media Houses from the same countries have confirmed participation,” she said.