Zimbabwe Cricket has announced Bulawayo will host a white-ball series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan scheduled for November-December.

The tour will consist of three One-Day International (ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 International (T20I) games, all to be played at Queens Sports Club.

Zimbabwe and Pakistan will first meet in the ODIs set for 24, 26 and 28 November, followed by the T20I fixtures pencilled in for 1, 3 and 5 December. -zimcricket