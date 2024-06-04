Bulawayo woman who gave birth to triplets seeks assistance

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman who recently gave birth to triplets has appealed for assistance to get various baby supplies, saying she cannot afford to cater to the demands of multiple births.

Ms Jaqueline Ncube (23) gave birth to triplets a month ago and is currently admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital.

She is seeking assistance for baby clothes, milk, pampers, and other supplies.

Ms Ncube who stays in New Lobengula has another four-year-old child.

“I am kindly asking for assistance with milk, pampers and clothing items for the babies, other supplies are welcome so that can take of them well,” she said.

The triplets which include two boys and one girl, were born on 3 May 2024 and will only be discharged when they weigh at least 1600g each. They were born weighing 1240g, 1360g and 1485g each.

Ms Ncube said her husband survives in doing piece jobs and requires help to assist the family which now includes a set of twins.

Mpilo Central Hospital said last week they discharged another mother who had triplets and had another with a set of twins also currently admitted.

“We have anything between six to 12 mothers with multiple births each month at Mpilo Central Hospital and usually some of the mothers come from rural areas and have no supplies and they discover they are having multiple births. They then need help with layette, pampers, clothes, baby formula, and maternity pads that we have to run around as an institution to provide,” said one nurse who was on duty.

Ms Ncube can be contacted at 0786845541 or Sunday News at 0772755127 for any assistance.

@NyembeziMu