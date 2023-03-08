Bulawayo women commemorate International Women’s Day 

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

March 8 is designated as International Women’s Day and women’s contributions to society, the economy, culture, and politics are honoured on this day.

Moreover, it highlights the continuous struggle for gender equality, with the 2023 theme being: “Embrace Equity.” It is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made towards gender equality as well as the work still needed to ensure that women have equal opportunities and rights in all areas of life.

Women in the Matabeleland region have joined the rest of the world in celebrating international women’s day as they reflected on their different achievements that have seen them taking up key positions in the socio-economic and political corridors of the country and region.

Sunday News caught up with some of the women in business and those who have taken a key role in different spheres and all expressed their sentiments on how special the day was for them.

Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs vice-chairperson Ms Sithabile Bhebhe said she had seen a shift over the past years as women take up more space in positions of power.

“To me, International Women’s Day is a reminder of how brave, strong and multi-dimensional women all over the world are. It is a reminder of all the challenges we have overcome from time immemorial and a symbol of hope for the future as we confidently forge the way forward,” said Ms Bhebhe.

She said in the past, women in the country were not always given the opportunity to showcase their strengths and intelligence in their respective fields, however, there has been a shift over the years as women take up more space in positions of power.

Ms Bhebhe who is the first-ever female vice chair for the Bulawayo Chamber of SMEs said as women they were grateful for the opportunity to be able to make a difference in the community they operate in as well as the country at large. She said their voices continue to be heard and they soldier on in trying to create a better Zimbabwe for their children.

Mrs Hellen Nekati

Lenrage Occupational Safety, Health and Environmental Consultancy co-founder Mrs Hellen Nekati said women were resilient and could adapt to changes in their environment at any given time and still flourish in what they do.

“Nowadays women are also embracing working and hustling, in that sense embracing equity. For people to truly embrace equity, we must focus and embrace the fact that we are different. Once we accept each other’s differences we can then begin to focus on becoming equal.”

Commenting on the sector she works with, Mrs Nekati said women in mining have grown in percentage since the 90s and like all miners, they have challenges and successes.

Ms Nomalanga Ndlovu

Certified Call Centre and Customer Service Practitioner and consultant based in Bulawayo, Ms Nomalanga Ndlovu, better known as Ms Noma said her message to other women was that they should not be afraid to reinvent themselves.

“I know sometimes we get so stuck in our past, the mistakes that we made and also in the voices that we created in our heads as well as those surrounding us, that are telling us that we can not do it and its too late. Society also tells us who we should be as women, but l want to tell you that do not be afraid to reinvent yourself, define yourself and make your own rules.”