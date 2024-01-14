Bulawayo’s Focus Acappella: Redefining acappella music in Turkey

Focus Acappella group members in Turkey. Back (from left to right): Kudakwashe Nyikadzino, Palvin Sibanda, Isaiah Motsi, Thabani Dube, Justice Ncube. Front (from left to right): Cosmo Ncube and Thobisani Viki

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

FROM humble beginnings in the streets of Pelandaba in Bulawayo, Focus Acappella — an acappella music group has managed to rise beyond the country’s borders and is redefining music in Turkey and performing in different venues across the European country.

Focus Acappella was founded in early 2009 in Pelandaba by a team of six young men who felt the need to change the face of the dominant male acappella setup in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole, by incorporating a female voice into the much-appreciated male sound.

The group has its roots in the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Focus Acappella has expanded its reach to the international stage, with seven of its members particularly in Turkey, which is one of the largest tourist hubs in Europe.

The group is working in world-class venues around Turkey, being one of the largest tourist hubs in Europe, providing live music sessions and covering a number of music genres from classics to contemporary music.

The group has marked its seventh month in that country.

“We have been captivating audiences with our unique sound for years,” stated Thobisani Viki, the music director.

“No instruments, no problem for us! Our vocal harmonies are nothing short of mesmerising and we create a dynamic atmosphere that gets everyone in the room moving to the sound.”

The team went to Turkey last June after releasing a cover for Rebecca Malope’s song titled Moya wami on 25 May with Everton Mlalazi, Zimbabwean gospel artiste also from Bulawayo featuring as a lead voice on the mashed up song Bawo.

According to Viki, the group has performed at some of the most prestigious venues, including Paloma Group of Hotels, Akra Fethiye Tui Blue Residence Hotel and Spar, among others.

“We have had the honour of performing at some of the most prestigious events and venues across Zimbabwe, our home ground, and Turkey.

“Our performances have been praised for their captivating fusion of vocal artistry and emotion, leaving audiences in awe.”

The group has received accolades for their outstanding contributions to the acappella music platform.

“We are proud to have won the most outstanding acappella group award on the Bulawayo Arts Award in 2021, recognising our innovative approach to acappella music,” stated Viki.

They have also managed to win the best contemporary acappella act\group at the Matabeleland Arts Awards in 2023, the Ultimate Brand OK Christmas Carols Sing-Off Winner 2020 and Acappella for Africa Music Awards (Afama) for Best Virtual Concertession (2020).

Their participation in events such as the Band Acappella Festival has further raised their status in the global music community as they have managed to share the stage with renowned acappella acts like Verdant and Sound Check, Naturally 7, Peter Hollens, Deke Sharon, and two-time world champions Six Appeal.

They launched their first album — a gospel album titled In my heart in 2019 and have recorded singles over the years including Xmas Carols.

The founding members of the group include Cosmo Ncube, Kudakwashe Nyikadzino, Viki, Clemence Nyikadzino, Joy Maposa and Thando Dube. The group was however, later joined by seven members.

They are managed by Ngqabutho Hanyane and Lawrence Mpatsi, with Thabani Dube as the sound engineer.

Focus Acappella has emerged as an innovative force in the world of acappella music. From their humble beginnings in Zimbabwe to their international success in Turkey, the group continues to mesmerise audiences with unparalleled vocal talents and a great approach to live music performance.